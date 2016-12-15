Apply by Jan. 12 for 5 studios, 32 1-bedrooms, 25 2-bedrooms at 1222 Harrison, San Francisco

Below Market Rate (BMR) Rental Units Available

L Seven Apartments at 1222 Harrison Street, San Francisco CA 94103

5 Studios at $991 a month; 32 One Bedrooms at $1133 a month; 25 Two Bedrooms at $1264 a month. Applicants must not own a housing unit and be income eligible. Household must earn no more than the maximum income levels below:

55% of Median Income

One person – $41,450; 2 persons – $47,400; 3 persons – $53,300; 4 persons – $59,250; 5 persons – $69,950

Applications must be received by 5 pm on January 12, 2017. Postmarks will not be considered. Apply online through DAHLIA, the SF Housing Portal at https://housing.sfgov.org or mail in a paper application with a self-addressed stamped envelope to L Seven BMR, P.O. Box 420847, San Francisco, CA 94142. Paper applications can be downloaded from https://housing.sfgov.org or picked up from one of the housing counseling agencies listed athttps://housing.sfgov.org/housing-counselors.

Units available through the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community.