Driver’s license snatched by too many tickets? Bayview Legal can help

by Virginia Taylor, Esq.

Is your driver’s license suspended due to unpaid traffic tickets? If so, you may qualify for the California Amnesty Program!

Through the California Amnesty Program, if you have unpaid traffic tickets that you received before 2013, you may be eligible to have the amount of the ticket reduced up to 80 percent and get your driver’s license reinstated.

If you have more recent tickets, you may still be able to get the hold on your driver’s license lifted. All eligible community members need to get their applications sent into the credit agencies that are processing these applications as soon as possible. The program ends on March 31, 2017!

Since each county has a different process, accessing the Amnesty Program can be very complicated – but we can help. Bayview/Hunters Point Community Legal is currently helping community members apply and navigate the California Amnesty Program. We have successfully helped multiple community members get their traffic tickets reduced and their driver’s license reinstated.

Tammy Jackson, a long-time Bayview resident, came into our office this year with a big problem: Her driver’s license had been suspended and she owed $2,901 for her traffic tickets. BHP Community Legal took the case, and three months later everything changed.

We reduced her traffic tickets to $448, eliminated her debt from traffic violations and helped her secure a valid driver’s license. Tammy remembers the experience with relief: “I am really happy that I no longer have to worry about these traffic tickets and I was able to get my driver’s license reinstated. I am grateful that I am able to drive again.”

If you live in the 94124, 94134 or 94107 zip codes and would like to schedule an appointment to get help with amnesty applications, please complete the pre-intake form on our website at bhpcl.org or simply stop by our office at 4622 Third St., San Francisco, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. If you would like to learn more about the Amnesty Program and the eligibility criteria, check out: http://www.courts.ca.gov/trafficamnesty.htm or http://www.projectlegallink.org/resources/ticket-amnesty-program-information-2/.

BHPCL also helps with other civil legal needs like employment, housing, family law, immigration, estate planning, elder law and consumer issues. Call us at 415-735-4124 if you have any questions. We look forward to helping you!

Virginia Taylor, Esq., is legal services director and co-founder of Bayview/Hunters Point Community Legal, can be reached at virginia@bhpcommunitylegal.org. Learn more at http://bhpcommunitylegal.org/.