Mutope: Because the Bay View was there for us, the world came to our defense

by Mutope Duguma

First and foremost, I want to say that I will always love and respect Willie and Mary Ratcliff for their undying support of oppressed people in Amerika. They have been remarkable, to say the least. We love you both dearly and will do all within our power to help keep the San Francisco Bay View National Black Newspaper alive.

We, the people, have to realize that our current contradictions are not just about economics, but instead are about being able to speak truth to the powers that be. Case in point, if we hadn’t been able to express in great detail what we prisoners were suffering from while being held in solitary confinement and have our letters published in the Bay View, then our voice would have never been heard.

But because the Bay View was there for us, the world came to our defense after hearing countless stories of TORTURE. The San Francisco Bay View National Black Newspaper not only made sure our voices were heard but also sought out the voices that needed to be heard. It would be a great tragedy for us as human beings to allow this national newspaper to no longer exist.

Dr. Willie and Mary Ratcliff have always spoken to the oppression of New Afrikans (i.e., Black people), but make no mistake about it: Inside that struggle for justice, they have spoken for all oppressed people, no matter where they exist in this nation and world. If you as a human being want to speak to any form of oppression that you, your family or friends may be suffering from, write to the Bay View, especially when we see state sanctioned oppression tightening its grip on the people socially, culturally, politically and economically.

We will only be able to defeat such an attack on us economically by bringing about collective economics in order to save the oppressed people’s national newspaper.

I, Mutope Duguma, pledge $100 [and he’s already made good on that promise! – ed.]. We need 9,999 more $100 donors. We can do this by pooling our resources.

ALL POWER TO THE PEOPLE!

Mutope

Send our brother some love and light: Mutope Duguma (James D. Crawford), D-05996, B2-C-242, P.O. Box 5005, Calipatria CA 92233. During the hunger strike years, 2011-2013, Mutope wrote the majority of the stories that inspired 30,000 California prisoners to starve themselves to end indefinite solitary confinement. He deserves much of the glory for their great collective victory. That victory encouraged prisoners around the country to fight back, sparking the current prison strikes to end prison slavery and strike the slavery clause from the 13th Amendment.