South Africans, Congolese to picket Kabila at DRC Embassy in Pretoria

by the Congolese Solidarity Campaign and Abahlali baseMjondolo

The Congolese Solidarity Campaign, based in Durban, South Africa, will organize a picket outside the embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Thursday, Dec. 15, 9:00 to noon, at 791 Schoeman St., Eastcliff, Pretoria. The Congolese Solidarity Campaign will be in Pretoria together with Abahlali baseMjondolo and other progressive African movements.

The protest aims to declare the Congolese Solidarity Campaign’s decision to refuse to acknowledge Mr. Kabila as president of DR Congo and to oppose him from extending his power unconstitutionally beyond Dec. 19, 2016, the date his second and last term in office expires.

We remind the Congolese people and members of the international community that Article 64 of the Constitution of DR Congo states clearly that “every Congolese has the obligation to defeat any individual or group of individuals who take power by force or violate the dispositions of the present constitution.”

By remaining in office beyond Dec. 19, Mr. Kabila declares war on DR Congo and on the Congolese people. We call on all Congolese all over the world to rise up and defend themselves and their country.

Our country was plundered by Leopold. After the murder of Lumumba, the plunder continued under Mobutu. Today the plunder continues under Kabila. We must restore our country to the people, stop the plunder and build a just and equal society.

No one will do it for us without us. We must do it for ourselves. Progressive members of the international community who want to be in solidarity with us are welcome. We stand for a free, democratic and united Africa in which the wealth is restored to the people.

For further information, contact Congolese Solidarity Campaign President Rev. Bahebwa Kabambire at congolesesolidaritycampaign@gmail.com and Abahlali baseMjondolo General Secretary Thapelo Mohapi at abahlalibasemjondolo@telkomsa.net.

Why have Congolese and South Africans joined forces?

The Congolese Solidarity Campaign was launched on Jan. 17, 2015, in Durban, South Africa. It is a grassroots social movement committed to bringing about much needed peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Through education and awareness campaigns, the CSC will be providing the Congolese community, exiled in South Africa, with much needed support. In the words of elected CSC President Bahebwa Kabamire, “We are finding a way back home.”

The Congolese Solidarity Campaign is fully endorsed by S’bu Zikode, president of Abahlali, who writes:

“The Congolese Solidarity Campaign (CSC) is a grassroots social movement of the refugees based in Durban, South Africa. They are committed to the uplifting of the refugees’ quality of life and to peace and stability in DR Congo.

“Their rights to human dignity are often compromised and their lives threatened by local residents. At times the state harasses them or rather fails to protect them from various forces and criminal elements.

“The lack of peace, justice and democracy back home in DR Congo is the matter that has forced Abahlali to act in living solidarity with them. Hence, we find it morally binding to urge all of us to help restore peace and stability in DR Congo.

“In light of the above, I on behalf of Abahlali endorse their request for funding and support.”

Resource Curse theory explains how Congo’s enormous mineral resources make the people poorer when they cannot defend against pillagers. Instead of creating prosperity, resources have fostered corruption, undermined inclusive democracy and economic growth, incited armed conflict and damaged infrastructure and the planet. The Democratic Republic of Congo, the heart of Africa, has truly become the “Heart of Darkness” (the title of Joseph Conrad’s 1899 novel on the Congo).

More than 11 million have been massacred. This is a holocaust. The country has the highest rates of murder and rape in the world.

Rape is highlighted as a magic power. Men are raped, women are raped and children are raped. The conflict has escalated into unprecedented violence.

Children are being forced into the army. Women and children are being slashed like grass on the pathway. The abhorrent and horrendous actions defy description. The country has been doubly baptized Rape Capital of the World and The First African World War.

The foregoing is taken from the Congolese Solidarity Campaign webpage, at http://africanagenda.net/congolese-solidarity-campaign/.