Estella Washington: 108 years of loving service to family and community

by Hubert Washington

In 1908, Estella Washington was born to Eli and Ellie Bendy in Texas. Estella accepted Christ in 1916 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She attended Bishop College in Marshall, Texas, and began her career.

Later, she joined her family in California, where she worked at the Post Office and taught special needs children in the San Francisco public schools.

Estella lived in San Francisco and was a devout Christian. She united with Providence Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, served in the Mother’s Ministry and as a Deacon’s Wife. She developed and coordinated the Palm Sunday radio show until her health limited her activities.

On Nov. 19, 2016, Estella Washington departed this life surrounded by family in the arms of her loving granddaughter. She went peacefully and did not suffer.

