One-bedroom Below Market Rate rental apartments at 660 King St., San Francisco – apply by Jan. 31

Jr. one-bedroom “Below Market Rate” Rental Units available at 660 King Street. $2458. a month. Includes one parking spot. Must be income eligible and must not own a housing unit. Households must earn no more than the maximum income levels below:

140% of Area Median Income

One person – $105,550; 2 persons – $ $120,600; 3 persons -$135,750; 4 persons – $150,800 etc.

Applications due by 5pm on January 31, 2017. Please contact Danielle Brown or Christina Lloyd for an application and more information at (415) 431-7368 or download at http://housing.sfgov.org

Units available through the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development and are subject to monitoring and other restrictions. Visit www.sfmohcd.org for program information.