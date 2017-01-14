The Folsom 6 who stood up for Yogi are vindicated

by Corey Sullivan

It’s time to update my previous report from last year: “Tension at New Folsom between Blacks and guards since assassination of Hugo Pinell.” It has been a real battle these last 13 months fighting Babylon, but finally we’ve been vindicated.

On Oct. 14, 2016, the last six convicts – the Folsom 6 – were brought to court in Folsom State Prison accused of ambushing several correctional officers on C Facility, Sept. 24, 2015, six weeks after Brother Hugo “Yogi” Pinell was ambushed by several white inmates on B-Yard with some corrupted correctional officers’ assistance.

It has finally come to an end for those six brothers who were accused of assault on those correctional officers. Friday morning around 11 a.m., the Folsom 6 were taken into the courtroom via video court.

The judge could not fix his face to the camera as he read the decision that the charges were dismissed on all defendants on the basis of insufficient evidence. Inmates Corey Sullivan Miller, or K Down; Anchalla Andre Ziegler, or Lil Ghost; James Bellows, or J-Ru; Tory Barber, or Gra4; Jakari Wilson, or Borey; Jamal Thomas, or J Rock, have all been vindicated.

Each of these individuals was looking at life in prison due to the fact they were all second strikers. [The sentence under California’s Three Strikes law is 25 years to life for a third felony conviction.] These beautiful soul-jahs kept their heads high and stayed steadfast through the storm.

Everything happens on time, in time all the time. We know the struggle. Don’t stop, because life is a struggle itself. We must continue to strive for success and perfection.

We may have not got the honor to walk and talk with the beautiful Brother Yogi, but believe and know his spirit is alive and was felt Sept. 24, 2015, through the people, and it will stay alive as long as the earth spins. We must continue to build and overstand those who came before us.

Brothers like Yogi and George breathed in prisons so the rest of us can breathe out of them – so know the time you live in! And never be the one who hesitates to do his duty for us all.

Long live the spirit of George Jackson, Hugo “Yogi Bear” Pinell and all true bomanis (warriors)! And remember, Brothers, proper planning prevents poor performance.

Saja Da La Hu

Send our brother some love and light: Corey Sullivan, AP-3318, CSP-Sac ASU-171, P.O. Box 290066, Represa, CA 95671.