Yogi schooled me and gave me hope

by William Upchurch

I hope all will know and embrace the true reality that I among millions stand strong and firm with the true and raw teachings of a real dedicated man, Yogi – yeah, Hugo Pinell. Yogi, the many moments and years I personally shared with you will never ever fade or be forgotten even as I pass away.

We rocked together, sang together and even played b-ball together. Brother, you schooled me when I was mentally blinded with hate, stupidity and ignorance.

You gave me hope and something solid to believe in myself and in true struggle and real revolution. Thank you a million times over and then some. You are truly missed and deeply loved by all of us here in High Desert State Prison.

Sister woman Ms. Allegra, please acknowledge these truths for life: All people will forever witness through you that your father lives on in you. You’re everything he was and more, like your grandmother Marina who used to call your father “wonderful one.” Allegra, you are a beautiful one, a strong lady. I love you, sister, now and forever.

Your brother in struggle,

Send our brother some love and light: William Upchurch, B-24406, HDSP B2-114U, P.O. Box 3030, Susanville CA 96127. This tribute was written April 18, 2016, but misplaced; the Bay View apologizes for the long delay.