Youth Housing Complex at Booker T Washington accepting applications through April 27
March 30, 2017
John Burton Advocates for Youth Housing Complex (at Booker T Washington) Accepting Applications for 24 affordable studio units
Pick up an application from March 30th through April 27th
From 9am – 4pm, Monday thru Friday @ 1100 Divisadero Street, SF, CA
TDD (415) 345-4470
Income & other restrictions apply.
Equal Housing Opportunity
Mail or deliver completed applications by 5:00 pm on April 27th to:
Booker T Washington Community Service Center
1100 Divisadero Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
Mailed applications must be received by 5:00 pm on April 27th. Post marks will not be considered.