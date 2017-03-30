Youth Housing Complex at Booker T Washington accepting applications through April 27

John Burton Advocates for Youth Housing Complex (at Booker T Washington) Accepting Applications for 24 affordable studio units

Pick up an application from March 30th through April 27th

From 9am – 4pm, Monday thru Friday @ 1100 Divisadero Street, SF, CA

(415) 583-1435

TDD (415) 345-4470

http://housing.sfgov.org

Income & other restrictions apply.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Mail or deliver completed applications by 5:00 pm on April 27th to:

Booker T Washington Community Service Center

1100 Divisadero Street

San Francisco, CA 94115

Mailed applications must be received by 5:00 pm on April 27th. Post marks will not be considered.