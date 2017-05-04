It’s back on now

by Jerome Marshall

All this time I never knew such a beautiful paper like this existed for our community, that has the character of putting everything in the paper, no matter how much it will scare the masses with truth and clear and undiluted information as to what is going on in our communities and groups and in other minority communities. I feel solidarity and love and purpose when I read your paper, which was lent to me by a brother in here.

I am currently in SCI Greene prison in Pennsylvania, which is located in a very rural community and the local papers and local news don’t cover anything about African Americans except for the ones they’ve caught. I am currently on death row and have been for over 30 years and in solitary confinement. I am just trying to get a good lawyer or succeed in my own pro se work, so that I can secure a fair trial and procure my freedom.

Anyway, the article that was written in your paper, in January 2017 by Mwalimu Siri Shakur, “My life in solitary,” told his story, which was so identical to my story that he told my story as well. This and the other content of what most of us are going through can make us feel less alone.

Plus, I am a revolutionary at heart, and that’s why I’m also so happy to see that Donald Trump has indeed united most of America. It’s against him, but he did it, yeah. And I am looking forward to the struggle and revolution that is and should come, and as Trump is repealing everything, he and his racist and evilcqrp cabinet and congress can do, for their racist purpose.

Hopefully, its back on now! Student protests, environmental protests, civil rights and women’s rights protests, occupy movements arising, along with the possibility of new movements emerging in light of immigration rights and medical rights. Who knows, perhaps even Constitutionalist movements.

These backlashes and rallies in solidarity by the American people against the government can usher in an era of another chance – another chance for new leadership to redress and demand and set future conditions that will procure more democracy and freedom for our people and other groups in this country and for the future.

Hopefully, an inspiring time can come of this. I for one hope to be part of it.

Power to the people!

Send our brother some love and light: Jerome Marshall, AY-5932, SCI Greene, 175 Progress Drive, Waynesburg, PA 15370.