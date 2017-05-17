donate or subscribe
SF County Transportation Authority seeks Construction Management Services

May 17, 2017

 

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR THE YERBA BUENA ISLAND(YBI) WESTSIDE BRIDGES AND YBI SOUTHGATE ROAD REALIGNMENT IMPROVEMENTS (RFP 16/17-09)

Notice is hereby given that the San Francisco County Transportation Authority is requesting proposals from interested firms for Construction Management Services for the YBI Westside Bridges and YBI Southgate Road Realignment Improvements. The full request for proposals is posted on the Transportation Authority website, www.sfcta.org/contracting. Proposals are due by Monday, June 12, 2017 at 2 p.m., at the Transportation Authority offices.

