SF County Transportation Authority seeks Independent Analysis and Oversight Services

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR INDEPENDENT ANALYSIS AND OVERSIGHT SERVICES (RFP 16/17-07)

Notice is hereby given that the San Francisco County Transportation Authority is requesting proposals from interested firms for Independent Analysis and Oversight Services. The full request for proposals is posted on the Transportation Authority website, www.sfcta.org/contracting. Proposals are due by Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 2 p.m., at the Transportation Authority offices.