Building peace with love and respect during Black August 2017 – with all eyes on NABPP-PC

by Bobby M. Dixon, Minister of Justice, NABPP-PC

May the power of unity and Panther love be with you all:

My sisters and brothers, we are coming up on our 12th anniversary of Black August and it is at this time we remember our Comrade Hugo “Yogi” Pinell, murdered Aug. 12, 2015, while in the custody of the state of California. The New Afrikan Black Panther Party, Prison Chapter, calls on you to remember Black August and the people’s martyrs.

We remember our Minister of Human Rights Hasan Shakur, who was murdered on Aug. 31, 2006, while in the custody of the state of Texas. We will move on in Hasan Shakur’s name with Panther love to create people’s power and revolution! The Enrollment Handbook for the NABPP-PC is dedicated to you, Hasan Shakur.

Study our Black August readings and books on the political struggles of the original Black Panther Party, so we can learn from past mistakes and successes. Try especially to study “Seize the Time: The Story of the Black Panther Party and Huey P. Newton,” first published in 1970, with a new introduction.

During Black August, I invite you, fellow prisoners and families throughout Amerika, to join us in honoring our beloved martyrs with fasting, study, sharing Panther love and knowledge in the spirit of our comrades as we clear our minds.

I propose that we eat one meal a day throughout the month of August and fast completely on Aug. 7 in honor of Jonathan Jackson, again on Aug. 12 in honor of Hugo “Yogi” Pinell, again on Aug. 21 in honor of George L. Jackson and once more on Aug. 31 in honor of Hasan Shakur. On these four fast days, we should study and avoid watching TV and listening to the radio.

During this month, the veterans of the struggle and elders among us should make a special effort to reach out and teach our history and the lessons of the people’s struggle. We should strengthen our commitment to practicing Panther love. We must start with unity and respect and throw away our struggles and resentments, renew our friendships and initiate new ones.

During Black August, I invite you, fellow prisoners and families throughout Amerika, to join us in honoring our beloved martyrs with fasting, study, sharing Panther love and knowledge in the spirit of our comrades as we clear our minds.

We should draw those around us closer and build the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood and know that Black Lives Matter. Understand that the concept of Black August grew out of the need to expose to the light of day the glorious and heroic deeds of those New Afrikan men and women who recognized and fought against the injustices heaped upon Blacks and other people of color on a daily basis here in America. It is a concept born out of struggle and sacrifice.

As the NABPP-PC Minister of Justice, I take observance of Black August very seriously, with Panther love and respect. Many people have been killed or placed into prison in our struggle. Let us not be slack in honoring them; let us rise together to break our chains of injustice and slavery.

We will not have any peace until there is justice! I thank you all for the contributions you have made to the struggle. Restoring our Black Panther Party is a great task that will take time and a lot of hard work and sacrifice. We have made a good start.

Many people have been killed or placed into prison in our struggle. Let us not be slack in honoring them; let us rise together to break our chains of injustice and slavery.

I am here as a political prisoner to serve you and look forward to hearing from you.

Peace and unity with respect and Panther love always.

Send our brother some love and light: Bobby M. Dixon, C-41652, CHCF C2A-150, P.O. Box 32080, Stockton, CA 95213-2050.