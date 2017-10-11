donate or subscribe
JCPenney hiring 750 seasonal associates in San Francisco area and hosting National Hiring Day on Tuesday, Oct. 17

October 11, 2017

The Christmas season is quickly approaching, and JCPenney is getting ready for crowds of eager customers by increasing staff for the holiday shopping rush. The Company plans to hire 750 seasonal associates throughout the San Francisco area for a variety of store positions. Available customer service and support positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more. JCPenney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25%, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

 

To fill the nearly 40,000 seasonal positions available in approximately 875 stores, JCPenney is hosting its first-ever National Hiring Day on Tuesday,Oct. 17 from 2-8 p.m. National Hiring Day events will take place in each of our locations across the country with management holding in-person interviews and making employment offers to candidates on-the-spot. All skill levels are welcome and individuals are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one of our applicant kiosks prior to attending the event.

 

JCPenney Corporate Communications & Public Relations

972-431-3400 or jcpnews@jcp.com

 

