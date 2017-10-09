Winfield Int’l announces availability of five affordable apartments; apply by Nov. 7

Winfield Int’l announces five Below Market Rate (BMR) apartments available Fall 2017. This offering includes two (2) 2-bedroom, two bath units and three (3) 1-bedroom, 1 bath units. The two bedroom units vary in size from 852 to 871 square feet. The one bedroom units vary in size from 567 to 595 square feet. Two bedroom units rent for $1,483 a month and one bedroom units rent for $1,329 a month. Inside parking is available for an additional $200 per month. Households must be income eligible and not already own a home. The maximum annual income levels for the BMR program are 60% of Area Median Income as follows:

One person – $48,400

Two persons – $55,350

Three persons – $62,250

Four persons – $69,200

Five persons – $74,700

Applications must be received by 5pm, November 7, 2017. Postmarks will not be considered. Apply online through DAHLIA, the SF Housing Portal at https://housing.sfgov.org or mail in a paper application with a self-addressed stamped envelope to BMR 3000 23rd Street, P.O. Box 420847 San Francisco, California 94142. Paper applications can be downloaded from https://housing.sfgov.org or picked up from one of the housing counseling agencies listed at https://housing.sfgov.org/housing-counselors. For questions, please leave a message at Winfield Int’l at (415) 206-1710 or wdibmr@gmail.com.

Units are available through the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development and are subject to monitoring and other restrictions. Visit www.sfmohcd.org