Can the military do some good?

If Black lives truly matter … then Afrikans deserve reparations!

by Baba Jahahara Amen-RA Alkebulan-Ma’at

Greetings of IMANI (FAITH) Esteemed G-o-ds, Leaders and Co-ConSPIRITors,

May our Divine Mother-Father Creator of and in All – and Beloved Ancestors from yesteryear and yesterday – find you and (y)our extended Family healing during these difficult times.

WE hope you continue to build support for our relatives, colleagues and All humane beings – particularly at this time from the Caribbean to the Gulf Coast region – suffering in the wake of the corporate-for-profit induced climate chaos, environmental disruptions and massive physical destruction. Our own necessary preparations for pending political, military, economic and weather crises that are affecting us was made more desperate by the massive and deadly fire-storms that have recently swept through the northern and southern parts of the Bay Area.

In light of these increasing monumental weather events, I ask the following question: Can the U.S. military do some good in helping address some of the effects of climate chaos? Yes, I know it’s very strange for me to be considering this, being one who has for so long advocated against giving one single penny to the murderous, fascist and corrupt shock force of U.S. imperialism on this continent and abroad.

But, after all, isn’t the U.S. military one of the major instigators of this dangerous temperature rise on our planet? Aren’t they the biggest institutional abuser of fossil fuels in our world with their disgusting fleet of armored vehicles, tanks, hummers, air bombers and drones? Haven’t they been the principal source in causing the problems associated with destroying species through chemical warfare like pollinating plants, bees, birds, sea life and humans? For sure!

But why not advocate employing military troops – MINUS THE WEAPONS FOR WARS (!!!) – to use their skills in rescue and recovery; to help manage fires, floods and other disasters; to more quickly deliver medical care, water and food to the people; and to assist in setting-up temporary or new housing and other necessary services? Surely, the troops and equipment at Travis AFB could have assisted in dealing with the devastating fires in that area.

WE should not be expecting the smaller and often overwhelmed local emergency departments and people’s militias to by themselves handle the larger storms and tasks that are a’comin. Plus WE need to create policies to stop super-exploiting and putting in harm’s way thousands of currently untrained, enslaved, incarcerated Brothers and Sisters. Especially when WE are in the process of ending mass incarceration and abolishing the prison industry.

Those are some of my thoughts. I am very curious what your views are on this matter of putting the troops to work … for the good of the people. Please share your viewpoint and how WE best save ourselves and PachaMama (Mother Earth). Asé.

WE offer our CONGRATULATIONS and ASANTE SANA (Many Thanks, Swahili) to two of our outstanding Community Elders. First, what a month it has been for our stalwart leader, community contributor, artist and healer, Baba Donald Lacy Jr.! He recently “FREE-tired” after an amazing 37 years of hosting the insightful “Wake-Up Everybody” show on KPOO FM radio, in San Francisco. Then, he premiered his powerful new movie “Hidden Treasure” at the Grand Lake Theater in Oakland, which bravely addresses the critical issue of domestic violence.

Finally, Baba Donald has gifted residents in his hometown the new motto of “LOVE LIFE!” – inspired by the sacred birth, living and tragic murder 20 years ago this month of his beloved 16-year-old daughter, LOESHÉ ADANMA LACY – which is now prominently displayed whenever one enters our beautiful village. Please express your Gratitude and support to Baba Donald; and keep up with his continuing efforts c/o the Love Life Foundation at http://www.lovelifefoundation.org/.

Baba Carl Anthony – our accomplished architect, urban designer and planner, teacher and environmental activist – presented his latest book, titled “The Earth, the City, and the Hidden Narrative of Race.” It offers a powerful critique of our how WE have gotten to our current catastrophic condition and challenges each member of our society to take specific positive actions to transform ourselves, our environment and our economy. I strongly encourage you to purchase a copy of this profound work by the founder of Breakthrough Communities and Urban Habitat by going to http://breakthroughcommunities.info/about/.

Finally, WE fondly remember and give thanks to those incredible Souls who have recently transformed to Spirit. In particular, to our cousin Queen Mother FANNIE JEFFREY, who inspired so many in our family, the Oakland community, at UC Berkeley and through starting and maintaining businesses like The Print Shop on San Pablo Avenue.

Also, much RESPECT to activist, organizer, scholar, author and professor Baba DOUG GILLS, PhD. I had the honor of working with Doug to help popularize and build support for the liberation movements on the African continent through our African Liberation Support Committee of the early 1970s. Years later, he recruited me to lead the organizing efforts of residents in several south-side Chicago neighborhoods and the largest public housing developments in the U.S., with the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization (KOCO).

WE also brought together community members to keep several public schools open. One of our continuing legacies is the building and rehabbing of hundreds of units of critically-needed affordable housing, as well as development of local businesses, through our Kenwood Oakland Development Corporation (KODC). Long Live the Spirit of these Great Contributors, Queen Mother FANNIE JEFFREY and Baba DR. DOUG GILLS! Asé. Asé. Asé-O.

Amen-RA Hotep!

#BlackLivesMatter #AfricansDeserveReparations #FreeOurPeople #LoveandDefendMotherEarth

Jahahara is a Baba (Father and Elder), a “FREE-tired” community-labor-environmental and justice organizer, writer, musician and author of several books, including “Many Paths to Kujichagulia (Self-Determination).” Check samples of his musical catalog on https://soundcloud.com/search?q=jahahara Reach him c/o www.africansdeservereparations.com or FONAMI, P.O. Box 10963, Oakland, CA 94610-0963.