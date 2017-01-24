Lighthouse Bank vice chairman leads assault on Richmond and Mountain View voters and renters

by Lynda Carson

Stephen D. Pahl of the Pahl & McCay law firm, who is also a founding organizer and vice chairman of Lighthouse Bank in Santa Cruz, is directly involved in the assault against Richmond voters and the voters of Mountain View who voted to approve rent control and just cause eviction protections last November.

Lighthouse Bank, according to its website, was founded in October 2007 by approximately 350 local residents, professionals and small business owners. During 2014, Stephen D. Pahl held 91,768 shares of Lighthouse Bank common stock, presently worth around $16 per share, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Relationship Science reports that Pahl is also currently an ex-officio member of the board of directors of the California Apartment Association (CAA), and public records reveal that Pahl and his law firm have been making many campaign contributions to the CAA. They also represent the CAA.

Before Lighthouse Bank was created, public records show that Pahl was nailed for failing to report $6,500 in non-employee compensation received in 1990.

Court documents reveal that the law firm of Pahl & McCay and three attorneys, Pahl, Julie Bonnel-Rogers and Karen Kubala McCay, are involved in the attack on the voters in Richmond, and Mountain View.

Presently, Richmond voters and renters who voted for Measure L, rent control and just cause eviction protections, are facing retaliation by the California Apartment Association (CAA), and the Pahl & McCay law firm located in San Jose.

On Jan. 6, 2017, Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Judith S. Craddick rejected a temporary restraining order (TRO) sought by the CAA and Pahl & McCay to block rent control and just cause eviction protections that were passed by the voters on Nov. 8, 2016. The City Attorney’s Office in Richmond mounted an effective defense last week against the TRO.

Despite having the TRO tossed out by the court, the CAA and Pahl have filed for a preliminary injunction against Measure L in their attempt to defy and retaliate against the will of the people. According to Tenants Together, a statewide organization that represents renters, the hearing for a preliminary injunction is on Jan. 27, 1 p.m., at the Martinez courthouse.

Richmond is moving forward in setting up its new Rent Control Board and conducted a community workshop on Jan. 18 to educate tenants about their rights.

In addition to retaliating against Richmond voters for passing Measure L, the CAA and Pahl-McCay retaliated against the voters and renters of nearby Mountain View for approving Measure V, rent control and just cause eviction protections, last November. There, they were successful in persuading a judge to approve a temporary restraining order that blocked rent control and just cause eviction protections from going into effect.

Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule@yahoo.com.