Free Alabama Movement and its Queen Team salute SF Bay View on eve of Millions for Prisoners Human Rights March

by Dara Folden, FAM Queen Team

If your vision is for a year, plant wheat; if your vision is for a decade, plant trees; and if your vision is for a lifetime, plant people. – African proverb

On the weekend of Aug. 19, 2017, a historic event, the Millions for Prisoners March will take place in Washington, D.C., to bring awareness to a constitutional injustice and a banquet to honor and celebrate 41 years of service of the San Francisco Bay View newspaper.

In the midst of this fight for freedom, it is an honor to be a part of such a historical event, it is an even bigger honor to be a part of a coalition that shares the same views for freedom and vision to preserve a much needed tool in the fight for freedom. The San Francisco Bay View is one of those much needed tools to aid in this fight.

In 1976, Brother Muhammad Al-Kareem, inspired by Malcolm X, had a vision when he founded the New Bayview. He wanted to duplicate the likes of Muhammad Speaks (newspaper) to serve “as a positive force in the struggle for freedom.”

On the weekend of Aug. 19, 2017, a historic event, the Millions for Prisoners March will take place in Washington, D.C., to bring awareness to a constitutional injustice and a banquet to honor and celebrate 41 years of service of the San Francisco Bay View newspaper.

In 1992 this vision was carried on by Dr. Willie and Mary Ratcliff creating what is now the San Francisco Bay View newspaper. There are no words that can describe the dedication given by the Ratcliffs to honor the vision of Brother Al-Kareem and the people. This vision and dedication has produced a phenomenal tool essential to the freedom struggle providing education and empowerment to the Black community and prison community.

The San Francisco Bay View, named the “National Black Newspaper of the Year” in 1997, has exceeded its reputation for truth in journalism. It is because of the SF Bay View that voices of the struggle can be heard, truths can be brought to light, and awareness has been brought to new levels, especially behind enemy lines in this prison nation.

This vision and dedication has produced a phenomenal tool essential to the freedom struggle providing education and empowerment to the Black community and prison community.

The San Francisco Bay View Philanthropic Coalition is pleased to honor such greatness and continue the vision that has been planted by showing our gratitude and admiration for the Ratcliffs’ years of service in the fight for freedom. More importantly, it is our duty as a people to preserve such greatness to continue the fight.

On the behalf of our community, the prisoners of the Alabama Department of Corrections, the Free Alabama Movement, and the FAM Q.U.E.E.N Team, I would like to salute the Ratcliffs with a right clenched fist for standing in solidarity with the freedom struggle.

Gratitude for your years in service. This vision will live on in greatness.

Queen Dara

Queen Dara Folden can be reached at darafolden@gmail.com.

‘Blessed are those who pave the road for the benefit of others’

by Bro Khembui Luk

Dearest San Francisco Bay View news,

Revolutionary greetings and a clenched fist of Black power, unity and love. May these words find you blessed and full of life.

My name is Bro Khembui Luk, formerly known as Derrick Person. I am a prisoner in the Alabama Department of Corruption and I have been here now for the past 22 years, since I was 16. I am writing you to express my deepest appreciation to you and your staff.

What better gift could one give than the precious gift of knowledge? Since 1998, you have been a great source of knowledge for me. From the very first paper of yours that I read I was hooked. You have always been informative, in depth and you covered a wide range of issues that are pertinent to not only the suffering of our people in San Francisco but you touch on our collective struggle all across Amerikkka.

What better gift could one give than the precious gift of knowledge?

Family, it is due in part to you that I am the man I am today. I’ve learned from you the importance of knowledge and self respect. If I lived to be as old as the sun, moon and stars, I could never thank you enough for what you have given me.

You have given me so much for so little. I thank you, I thank you and may you continue to be a beacon as you shine your light on the minds of others.

May Allah keep you and continue to bless and protect you. May our ancestors be proud of you for a job well done.

Your extended son,

Khembui

A Luta Continua!

Send Brother Khembui Luk some love and light. His message was relayed by Dara Folden, so you can contact him through Dara, at darafolden@gmail.com.