Scholarship program will close without more Black applicants; apply today

RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES annually offers the African American Future Achievers Scholarship to high school seniors.

Unfortunately, participation and application for this scholarship have dwindled so low over the last few years that the charity is considering cutting the funding for African American student and reallocating it to the Hispanic Students’ Scholarship fund.

Please encourage all African American high school seniors to apply at https://aim.applyists.net/RMHC/Initiate by early January 2017.