BOBSA creates direct link to China to cut costs for Black hair-care store owners

by Jamie Sevier

Beijing, China – Whether it’s natural or relaxed, the hair-care industry predominates in the spending habits of Black consumers more than any other consumer group in the U.S. In fact, according to a consumer market analysis from Mintel Reports, 51 percent of Black consumers use styling products compared to 34 percent of U.S. consumers overall.

Therefore, it is no wonder that the sales by the overall Black hair-care industry in 2015 were an estimated $2.7 billion. According to the Black Owned Beauty Supply Association (BOBSA), the Black hair-care and cosmetics industry nationwide and internationally is a $9 billion industry that serves millions of African Americans, but few of the stores are Black-owned.

BOBSA founder Sam Ennon, who was invited to China this past October by the Chinese government and their hair manufacturers, has found a way to change the odds for Black hair-care store owners. After making the first Black business agreement with the Chinese government and manufacturers of hair, he announced: “We have created an alliance named Enterprise of Black Hair Alliance (EBHA) to change the distribution of hair in the U.S.”

