BOBSA creates direct link to China to cut costs for Black hair-care store owners

January 3, 2017

by Jamie Sevier

Beijing, China – Whether it’s natural or relaxed, the hair-care industry predominates in the spending habits of Black consumers more than any other consumer group in the U.S. In fact, according to a consumer market analysis from Mintel Reports, 51 percent of Black consumers use styling products compared to 34 percent of U.S. consumers overall.

BOBSA founder San Ennon is greeted by a marquee announcing his visit when he arrives to meet with Chinese interested in trade with Black-owned hair stores. – Photo: BOBSA

BOBSA founder Sam Ennon meets with Chinese government and hair manufacture representatives in Beijing in October. – Photo: BOBSA

Therefore, it is no wonder that the sales by the overall Black hair-care industry in 2015 were an estimated $2.7 billion. According to the Black Owned Beauty Supply Association (BOBSA), the Black hair-care and cosmetics industry nationwide and internationally is a $9 billion industry that serves millions of African Americans, but few of the stores are Black-owned.

BOBSA founder Sam Ennon, who was invited to China this past October by the Chinese government and their hair manufacturers, has found a way to change the odds for Black hair-care store owners. After making the first Black business agreement with the Chinese government and manufacturers of hair, he announced: “We have created an alliance named Enterprise of Black Hair Alliance (EBHA) to change the distribution of hair in the U.S.”

Contact journalist Jamie Sevier at lordmillah@gmail.com. Learn more at https://bobsa.org/.

