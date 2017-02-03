Black History Matters  

by Raymond Nat Turner

Abracadabra

Open sesame

Om

Presto

Poof!

Twisting useless, endless parades

of powdered wigs, wars, battles, bills,

laws, names, dates, great men, generals,

captains of industry, presidents

Bore us to tears …

We must be real

Historians –

Ju-ju workers with Way Back Machines

Alchemists mixing molten metals –

Sorcerers with wise incantations, truth serum formulas

in own voices, our own words

We must be real

Historians –

Self-educated autodidactic diggers deep into

Bloody soil – vaults of Pacifica, Freedom Archives

Rediscovering resistance roots, mass movement magic

Aqua vitae, water of life boiling, bubbling, up from below –

As it always has, always will …

We must be real

Historians –

History becoming our clock; telling us what time it is –

Compass for finding ourselves; grounding our feet,

Ordering our steps – telling us where we must be –

Reminding us: Who’s sitting in … matters more

than who’s sitting in the White House…

Raymond Nat Turner © 2017 All Rights Reserved. Raymond Nat Turner is an acclaimed poet and performance artist. Find more of his work at http://ursurgejazz.com and contact him at upsurgejazz@gmail.com.