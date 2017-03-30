Updates on Zulu

from the Zulu Europe Support Team

Greetings, fellow supporters of Kenny Zulu Whitmore. We apologize that it has been so long since we have given you all an update on our beloved brother and comrade Zulu, but we were bound by legal counsel from shining the light on our warrior brother’s plight. Here we are nevertheless, with some amazing news about our Brother Zulu.

On Nov. 16, 2015, Zulu, who was then the prisoner longest held in solitary confinement after Albert Woodfox, was released to general population, transferred to a dormitory within the prison in Angola, Louisiana. After 37 and a half years of living in a 9-by-6-foot cell, Zulu now shares the dormitory with 94 other prisoners. Being as well known as he is, he has not had any problems.

Zulu has a prison job where he is earning 2 cents an hour, as most of the prisoners do in Angola, or should we call it what it is, a mere 2 cent an hour as a modern-day slave on one of the largest plantations in America. But it has been reported that Zulu is in good health and in strong spirits as always.

Zulu receives regular visits from his family, friends and his legal team. Zulu’s 14-year-old granddaughter Reagan says, “I love Big Papa and want him to come home!” Her father, Zulu’s son Rodney, takes her to see her grandfather whenever possible.

Zulu has completed several educational re-entry programs since being in the general population area of the prison, and he is slated to enroll in the GED program on a CPR course in the very near future. Our brother Zulu has also become a very skillful craftsman in leather craft, such as belts etc.

On the legal front, Kenny Zulu Whitmore was convicted of murder and armed robbery of the ex-mayor of a rural community in East Baton Rouge Parish, which happened Aug. 15, 1973, and he was tried on Jan. 3-6, 1977. He was convicted and sentenced to life, over a hundred years in prison.

On July 31, 2014, Zulu’s legal team filed a motion for post-conviction relief (PCR) in Baton Rouge District Court citing several constitutional violations. After over 24 months and other litigation, it was ordered by the District Court commissioner on Feb. 2, 2017, that the state of Louisiana respond to the constitutional claims. We are waiting to learn when there will be a hearing.

You can send our warrior brother some love and light: Kenny Zulu Whitmore, 86468, J-Bass Unit, Louisiana State Penitentiary, Angola, LA 70712. Visit his website, ZuluSupportEurope.wordpress.com.