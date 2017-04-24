CBS Radio seeks Digital Content Producer, On-Air Talent, Digital AE & Account Executive and News Director

Digital Content Producer. Produces multimedia music news, pop culture and lifestyle content for the websites of CBS Radio’s three San Francisco music stations: Radio Alice, 997Now and Live 105. For more info & to apply online: www.cbsradio.com & select SF mkt. EOE/M/W/V/D

On-Air Talent. Live 105 is looking for a new school afternoon drive personality for the tech capital of the world. On Air Experience, a mastery of audio and/or video production. For more info/apply: http://www.cbsradio.com/careers. EOE/M/W/V/D

Digital AE & Account Executive. An excellent sales opportunity exists if you are someone that thrives in a competitive and fast moving environment. Develop and close new advertising prospects with a variety of training, research tools and mktg plans designed to meet client needs. Excel. verbal & written comm. skills. Radio sales background is pref’d.. Visit www.cbsradio.com for more info & to apply. EEO/M/F/D/V

News Director. Min. 5 yrs. in radio programming mgmt. and 4 yr degree in related field. Knowledge of FCC rules, geographical demographics and familiarity with broadcast are required. More info & to apply: http://www.cbsradio.com/careers, select SF Mkt. EOE/M/W/V/D