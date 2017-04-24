donate or subscribe
CBS Radio seeks Digital Content Producer, On-Air Talent, Digital AE & Account Executive and News Director

April 24, 2017

 

Digital Content Producer. Produces multimedia music news, pop culture and lifestyle content for the websites of CBS Radio’s three San Francisco music stations: Radio Alice, 997Now and Live 105. For more info & to apply online: www.cbsradio.com & select SF mkt. EOE/M/W/V/D

On-Air Talent. Live 105 is looking for a new school afternoon drive personality for the tech capital of the world. On Air Experience, a mastery of audio and/or video production. For more info/apply: http://www.cbsradio.com/careers. EOE/M/W/V/D

Digital AE & Account Executive. An excellent sales opportunity exists if you are someone that thrives in a competitive and fast moving environment. Develop and close new advertising prospects with a variety of training, research tools and mktg plans designed to meet client needs. Excel. verbal & written comm. skills. Radio sales background is pref’d.. Visit www.cbsradio.com for more info & to apply. EEO/M/F/D/V

News Director. Min. 5 yrs. in radio programming mgmt. and 4 yr degree in related field. Knowledge of FCC rules, geographical demographics and familiarity with broadcast are required. More info & to apply: http://www.cbsradio.com/careers, select SF Mkt. EOE/M/W/V/D

 

CBS Radio seeks Digital Content Producer, On-Air Talent, Digital AE & Account Executive and News Director

