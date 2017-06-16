Youth Jobs for Justice: Work with a cutting-edge organization fighting for racial justice in California!

Californians for Justice is a statewide grassroots organization working for racial justice by building the power of youth, communities of color, immigrants, low-income families, and LGBTQ communities. Led by students, we organize to advance educational justice and improve our social, economic, and political conditions.

CFJ is a unique and exciting organization. We are the only grassroots organization in California that organizes youth to have a voice in both local and statewide education policy. Our campaign and policy reform goals at the local and statewide levels include adequate and equitable school funding, increased access and success in K-12 and higher education, and ending the “school-to-prison pipeline.” We lead the Student Voice Campaign, a statewide alliance of organizations working to ensure the voices of students are heard, valued, and reflected in decisions that affect them. Our recent statewide victories include a requirement for districts to include student input in school budgeting through our Student Voice Campaign in 2014 and the passage of the historic Local Control Funding Formula in 2013. Our local offices have won several key changes in their school districts, from expanding a “Race and Social Justice” ethnic studies course to the elimination of discriminatory discipline policies and securing more college preparatory classes. CFJ currently has four regional offices in Fresno, Long Beach, Oakland and San Jose, 15 full-time equivalent staff and a budget of $1.5 million.

Youth Organizer (Long Beach)

Youth Organizer (Fresno)

Youth Organizer (Oakland)

Job descriptions and more are available at http://caljustice.org/about/jobs-at-cfj/.