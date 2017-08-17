Millions 4 Prisoners March: Abolish ‘legalized’ slavery

Aug. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

by Comrade Malik

Comrades, I must take this time to broach a very serious topic. There is a growing movement here in Amerika which seeks to abolish “legalized” slavery in Amerika. At its very core, our movement is anti-imperialist. As many of you in the U.K. and throughout Europe are well aware, the United States incarcerates more of its citizens than any country on earth. The state of Texas, where I am currently housed, has the largest state prison system in the United States.

I am one of the leading voices of prisoners throughout the United States who are calling for the amending of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and a total and final abolition of slavery in Amerika.

An organization located here in the USA, Raleigh, North Carolina, to be exact, is educating, organizing and mobilizing as many people as possible to support and/or participate in the Millions 4 Prisoners March on Washington, D.C., on Aug. 19, 2017. The organization is called I Am We. You can learn more by visiting www.iamweubuntu.com/millions-for-prisoners-human-rights.html.

Comrades, there is a human rights and civil rights crisis taking place right now in Amerikan prisons. The ruling elite won’t acknowledge us but have actually taken deliberate steps to silence our voices and sabotage our networking capabilities. Texas has enacted a draconian social media ban which even forbids our loved ones or friends from sharing anything about us or our circumstances on social media.

Texas has one of the most inhumane penal systems by far. The summer heat has proven to be deadly for years and now toxic water has become a prominent issue. My comrade and friend Kevin “Rashid” Johnson and I have been specially singled out for retaliatory actions because we fearlessly continue to educate and organize the lumpen.

An organization located here in the USA, Raleigh, North Carolina, to be exact, is educating, organizing and mobilizing as many people as possible to support and/or participate in the Millions 4 Prisoners March on Washington, D.C., on Aug. 19, 2017. The organization is called I Am We.

The San Francisco Bay View National Black Newspaper (sfbayview.com) has provided a platform for the most advanced politicized prisoners in Amerika to speak. For 41 years the Bay View has engaged in revolutionary liberation journalism. Without the Bay View, there would be no “Comrade Malik.”

In August 2016, the United States FBI began to attack the Bay View, claiming that the Bay View was inciting violence against prison guards and law enforcement. This was a portion of an elaborate plan to muzzle our voices. Fabricated lies!

The San Francisco Bay View National Black Newspaper ( sfbayview.com ) has provided a platform for the most advanced politicized prisoners in Amerika to speak.

The Free Alabama Movement has defined itself as one of the leaders in this national struggle to abolish prison slavery in Amerika. Alabama’s Holman Prison is one of the worst in the nation in regards to human rights and civil rights violations. The Bay View was recently banned there for being “racially motivated.”

Comrades, in the United Snakes something sinister is afoot. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is from the state of Alabama. Sessions has orchestrated a plan which seeks to criminalize free speech. However, he has gone even further by attempting to cease programs by the Department of Justice to monitor police departments with histories of brutally abusing citizens and violating their civil rights. Sessions is a well-known white supremacist and bigot. You connect the dots!

The Free Alabama Movement has defined itself as one of the leaders in this national struggle to abolish prison slavery in Amerika.

Solidarity is needed now!

On Sept. 9, 2016, many free world allies and imprisoned comrades in the United Kingdom and Europe made a show of solidarity with respect to our national prison work strike. On Aug. 19, 2017, we humbly ask for your support again!

If you have comrades or friends in the United States, please, by all means, encourage them to attend the Millions 4 Prisoners March in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 19, 2017. For us, locked in these cages in the Amerikan Slave Kamps and Gulags, withdrawing our free labor has become our chosen method of protest.

Comrades, because we dare to confront the imperialist oppressor in Amerika, many of us, both women and men, have been degraded, dehumanized, mistreated and abused. Amerika is telling the world a lie!

If you have comrades or friends in the United States, please, by all means, encourage them to attend the Millions 4 Prisoners March in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 19, 2017.

To view some of my work, please visit comrademalik.com and please support me and my comrades by visiting amendthe13th.org and facebook.com/amendthel3th.

Remember, comrades, revolution is a process, and in order to be a factor, you must be an actor! Dare to struggle, dare to win! All power to the people!

Send our brother some love and light: Keith “Malik” Washington, 1487958, Eastham Unit, 2665 Prison Rd 1, Lovelady TX 75851.