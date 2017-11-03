3UFirst: Bringing billions back to you

by Terrance Amen

So what is 3UFirst and how does it bring billions back to our community?

3UFirst was created specifically to solve the major problems in the Black community. The focus is on creating jobs, business and investment opportunities, building wealth, sponsoring, funding the best programs locally and across the country, solving the other problems in our community, and donating 50 percent of the net profits back into the community.

3UFirst.com is an online shopping mall, where you can search and shop for the same name brand products and services you normally buy. By shopping on 3UFirst.com, you can maximize your spending power because the money received from your shopping is used to solve the problems mentioned above. There’s no extra cost because you’re already spending this money. So why not shop where the money you spend is recycled back into your community?

Right now, we’re spending more than a trillion dollars of our hard-earned money every single year, solving other communities’ problems. Every other community recycles their money in their community because they know it will benefit them in many different ways.

So the question we should be asking ourselves is, why aren’t we spending our money in our community? One reason is we haven’t built an infrastructure to handle the business of manufacturing, distributing and retailing the products and services needed to reach 50 million African Americans.

More importantly, we were not programmed to solve the problems in our community. We were programmed to solve the problems in another community, which is what we’ve been doing for the last 400 years. We didn’t always spend all our money with other communities. It started happening after integration.

Before integration, we had our own businesses. We had hospitals, supermarkets, insurance companies, land to grow our food on, and a lot more banks that were thriving. Now we have food deserts, sub-prime loans and job discrimination – that is, if we even have a job.

Our HBCU’s are struggling to exist because our best athletes and brightest students go to mainstream colleges. Now we have a school-to-prison pipeline which labels our formerly incarcerated family members for life. So, they can’t find work, which leaves them very little choice but to do again what they went to prison for in the first place. We also have the highest rates in diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer.

A sign of insanity is doing the same thing, but expecting a different result. What legacy are we leaving our children when we keep doing the same thing, but expecting our children to do something different? We are great at talking about our problems. A whole industry was created to take advantage of this.

We all know what the problems are, but very little energy and effort are focused on the solutions. We were not the ones who put ourselves in this situation, but we are the ones who continue to stay in this situation because of the way we spend our money.

Very few businesses have been created specifically to solve the major problems in our community. This is why 3UFirst was created. When you shop on 3UFirst.com, you know where your money is going and what it is used for. This is what separates 3UFirst from any other business.

Politics will not solve our problems. Black economics will. So when you’re ready to search and shop online, think about where your money is going and what it’s doing for your community. Black Unity is the solution; 3UFirst.com is the plan. When you’re ready to search and shop online, go to 3UFirst.com.

Terrance Amen is the founder and CEO of 3UFirst fpc. He’s also the author of “Black Unity: The Total Solution to Financial Independence and Happiness.” For more information, please go to 3UFirst.com.