President Obama: Issue a medical parole for Imam Jamil Al-Amin, formerly known as H. Rap Brown

by the Imam Jamil Action Network

Imam Jamil, 73, has suffered imprisonment for over 16 years – 12 years in solitary confinement, for no reason. Seven of those years were in the “supermax” federal prison in Florence, Colorado. While in that Administrative Maximum Facility, he had no human contact, no fresh air, nor sunlight.

Now that Imam Jamil has been diagnosed with an incurable cancer and the prison has proven unable to provide medical care, please release him to Medical Parole, also known as Medical Furlough and Humanitarian Parole.

Because of the particularly extraordinary and compelling circumstances, which could not have been foreseen by the court at the time of his sentencing, i.e. Multiple Myeloma, an incurable cancer of the plasma cells, and Sjogren Syndrome, his continued imprisonment subjects Imam Jamil to “execution by medical neglect.”

Remember, this real patriot and SNCC co-worker with both Mayor Marion Berry and Congressman and Medal of Freedom recipient John Lewis, helped register Black voters in Mississippi and Alabama during the 1960s. Unlike parole, Humanitarian Parole is not based on a prisoner’s behavior or sentencing, but on medical or humanitarian changes in the prisoner’s situation.

President Obama, Imam Al-Amin (H. Rap Brown) needs urgent medical treatment which the Bureau of Prisons cannot provide. This lack of action leads to “execution by medical neglect!” The outside community has quality medical specialists who will treat his condition.

We request the release of Imam Jamil Al Amin (H. Rap Brown) to Medical Parole , also known as Medical Furlough and Humanitarian Parole.

Send our brother some love and light: Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin, 99974-555, USP Tucson, P.O. Box 24550, AZ 85734. Contact the Imam Jamil Action Network at http://imamjamilactionnetwork.weebly.com/, by mail at P.O. Box 78187, Greensboro, NC 27427-8187, or via National Representative Imam Khalil Abdul-Rahman at imamkhalil@yahoo.com or 336-312-4417.

How you can help

Sign and share the petition at http://act.mpowerchange.org/sign/free-imam-jamil?akid=s74145..T-D28h.