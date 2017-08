SF Housing Authority issues RFQ for Electrical Engineering Consultant Services

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR AS-NEEDED ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING CONSULTANT SERVICES

Solicitation #: 17-050-RFQ-0018

The San Francisco Housing Authority is soliciting qualification proposals for As-Needed Electrical Engineering Consultant Services on tasks such as building power, fire alarm system, and energy efficiency studies for all its housing development sites.

The last date for submitting questions regarding this solicitation is Thursday August 31, 2017 by 5:00 P.M. PST. Please submit all questions in writing to procurement@sfha.org

Proposals will be received at 1815 Egbert Avenue, Contract/Procurement Division, San Francisco, CA 94124, until 5:00 P.M. PST on Friday September 9, 2017 . To review the RFP Document, go to http://sfha.org/Procurementbids.html . For technical questions, please e-mail procurement@sfha.org .